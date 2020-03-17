Functional Fashion: All Purpose Outfits for Everything that Comes Our Way

1  of  8
It’s a week unlike many of us have seen before. We’re working (sometimes remotely), homeschooling, monitoring our vulnerable loved ones and neighbors, and more. We want looks that will show our professionalism, but will also allow us breaks to go for a walk or get our blood flowing at our desk. As we know these little breaks are vital for our mental well-being during stressful times. Sadie Cherney from Clothes Mentor is here to show us three looks for your life that are both pretty and practical.

