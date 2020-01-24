Furry Friend Friday – Foothills Humane Society Free Love Event

Foothills Humane Society, a no-kill animal shelter in Columbus, NC, is having their first ever free love event this Friday and Saturday where adult cats and dogs can be adopted at no charge.

Friday Jan 24 and Saturday Jan 25, 11-5 each day

Foothills Humane Society

989 Little Mountain Road

Columbus, NC 28722

www.foothillshumanesociety.org

(828) 863-4444