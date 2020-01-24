Furry Friend Friday – Foothills Humane Society Free Love Event

Foothills Humane Society, a no-kill animal shelter in Columbus, NC, is having their first ever free love event this Friday and Saturday where adult cats and dogs can be adopted at no charge.

A Free Love adoption event Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 25, where adoption fees will be totally waived for adult cats and dogs. Donations are still welcome.

Friday Jan 24 and Saturday Jan 25, 11-5 each day
Foothills Humane Society
989 Little Mountain Road
Columbus, NC 28722

www.foothillshumanesociety.org
(828) 863-4444

