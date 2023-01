“The following is sponsored content from The Beacon Drive In”

It’s Furry Friend Friday and this morning we have Paula Church here with us from Greenville County Animal Care. This morning Paula brought her friends Faye and CJ and we are talking about being a Foster parent to a dog with Greenville Animal Care, what that looks like and what the responsibility entails.

