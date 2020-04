It’s Furry Friend Friday and this is a great time to get an animal aquainted with a new home. We check in with Angel Cox at the Spartanburg Humane Society and Paula Church from Greenville County Animal Care to see how they are doing and who is up for adoption.

Spartanburg Humane Society

SPARTANBURGHUMANE.ORG

GREENVILLE COUNTY ANIMAL CARE

864-467-3992

GREENVILLEPETS.ORG