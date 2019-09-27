Furry Friend Friday – Humane Society of Greenwood

Meet Yoda. He is looking for his forever home.

Yoda is sweet, loving, and full of energy. He gets along really well with other dogs and simply wants a playmate. He’s very smart and eager to learn.
This lovely, affectionate boy is hoping someone will fall in love with his silly face and sweet personality and want to make him a big part of their family. You can learn more about Yoda or other furry friends who are looking for their forever home at the Humane Society of Greenwood. gwdhumanesociety.org

