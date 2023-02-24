WSPA 7NEWS
by: Tammy Jones
Posted: Feb 24, 2023 / 12:53 PM EST
Updated: Feb 24, 2023 / 12:53 PM EST
“The following is sponsored content from The Beacon Drive In”
It is Furry Friend Friday and we have Paula Church here from Greenville Animal Care with Cookie looking for a forever home.
greenvillecounty.org/acs
