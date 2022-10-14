

“The following is sponsored content from The Beacon Drive In”

It’s Furry Friend Friday and this morning, we want to introduce you to Milo. Milo is a 1 year old chihuahua. He is full grown and weighs 12 pounds. Milo will be great in any home, especially a senior.

The cost to adopt him is $95 and that includes his neuter surgery, all vaccines, his microchip and 6 months of heartworm prevention. He also comes with 6 nights of free boarding at Southport Kennel, an engraved tag from Paisley Paw, a pizza from Papa John’s and 5 days of doggie day care at Hounds Town!

You can adopt Milo just contact the Spartanburg Humane Society.

SPARTANBURGHUMANE.ORG