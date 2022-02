GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA)--Big changes are in the works for the Augusta Road Corridor (ARC) . It's an area leaders said has been underserved.

"It's flanked on either side by 85, and really it's an area that's in need of attention," said Tee Coker, Assistant County Administrator for Community Planning and Development in Greenville County. "The area that we're looking at is about a mile of Augusta Road. Half a mile north of 85, half of mile south," he said.