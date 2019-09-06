Furry Friend Friday – Meet Blaze

It is Furry Friend Friday and we have Angel Cox here from the Spartanburg Humane Society to introduce us to Blaze who is looking for a forever home. Plus, do not forget the River Boy’s are playing at The Spinning Jenny tonight and ALL proceeds go to Spartanburg Humane Society.

spartanburghumane.org

River Boy presents: A Dog’s Dream
Fundraising Concert for Spartanburg Humane Society at The Spinning Jenny TONIGHT at 8pm

Please visit www.ADogsDreamTour.com to purchase tickets to the concert, and / or donate to Spartanburg Humane Society.

