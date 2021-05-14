Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Gas Tracker
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Pass or Fail
Politics & Govt.
State News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
World News
Top Stories
Mauldin PD officer fired after allegedly saying ‘racially insensitive comments’ at football game
Mountain lions make themselves at home on woman’s porch during repeat visits
Video
Kroger to continue requiring masks following new CDC guidance
NC Gov. Cooper to announce ‘changes to COVID-19 executive orders’ Friday
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🚘 Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
NFL Draft
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
CCES, St. Joe’s bring home state soccer titles Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Daniel Football’s Pearman named Gatorade Player of the Year
Pereira’s homers power Tigers to ACC semifinal
Dorman’s Alvarado headed to North Greenville
Video
BMW Charity Pro-Am announces celebrity list for 2021 tournament
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Upstate Homes – Listings May 14, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Gassin’ It Up with Gaston – A Pixel Experience
Top Stories
Furry Friend Friday – Meet Piper and Pixie
Video
Financial Friday – Market Risk
Video
Catching Up With The Greenville Triumph
Video
New Life Medical Centers – Vampire Facelift
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Monster Jam 2021 returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Pita House in Greenville
Video
Top Stories
DHEC releases opt-out form for face masks in schools
Artisphere 2021 to kick off this weekend; COVID-19 protocols will be in place
Video
Let’s Eat at The Mill House and Good Times Brewing in Greenwood
Video
Walmart, Sam’s Club in South Carolina now taking walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Gassin’ It Up with Gaston – A Pixel Experience
Your Carolina
Posted:
May 14, 2021 / 01:42 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2021 / 01:46 PM EDT
We are Gassin It Up with Gaston and finding out what A Pixel Experience is all about.