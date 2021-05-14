Gassin’ It Up with Gaston – A Pixel Experience

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) - A Mauldin school resource officer who was fired from his duties last week was also fired from the Mauldin Police Department, according to the Criminal Justice Academy.

Greenville County Schools issued a formal statement on May 6 asking for School Resource Officer Anthony "Tony" Koutsos to be removed "from the pool of officers eligible for their zone patrol or to serve as security at athletic events," according to records from the Criminal Justice Academy.