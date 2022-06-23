

“The following is sponsored content from Gateway”

Gateway is a daily, non-residential program in the Upstate focused on helping adults, 18 and older, living with a serious and persistent mental illness build confidence through social interaction and a structured day at their clubhouse.

In addition to social engagement educational opportunities, Gateway offers vocational opportunities through its Transitional Employment Placements (TEP) Program.

The non-profit partners with local companies like Spinx, Met Life and the Swamp Rabbit Café to provide jobs for Gateway members.

Visit Gateway-sc.org or call us at 864-242-9193