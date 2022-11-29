

Mental health is always important, but it is especially critical during the extra holiday stress and social pressures during the holiday season. Today is Giving Tuesday, the perfect time to support individuals living with mental health, something our next guest from local nonprofit, Gateway, does every day. Joining us today are Gateway’s Executive Director, Randy Redlinger, and their special guest, Spinx Chairman and founder Stewart Spinks to tell us about a special partnership and challenge to the Upstate community.

gateway-sc.org

864-242-9193