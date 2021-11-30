Gateway

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:


The holidays are upon us—a time of thanksgiving and joy spent with loved ones. For some, however, this season can be even more challenging. About 1 in 4 adults in the Upstate struggle with mental illness, and 64% of those individuals experience increased feelings of loneliness, stress, depression or anxiety during the holidays. Here to talk about the importance of checking in with loved ones and giving back to those who can help are Randy Redlinger, Executive Director of Gateway, and Dawn, a member at Gateway.

Gateway

Visit: gateway-sc.org

Call: 864-242-9193

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate