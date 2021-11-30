The holidays are upon us—a time of thanksgiving and joy spent with loved ones. For some, however, this season can be even more challenging. About 1 in 4 adults in the Upstate struggle with mental illness, and 64% of those individuals experience increased feelings of loneliness, stress, depression or anxiety during the holidays. Here to talk about the importance of checking in with loved ones and giving back to those who can help are Randy Redlinger, Executive Director of Gateway, and Dawn, a member at Gateway.
Gateway
Visit: gateway-sc.org
Call: 864-242-9193