It’s an exciting time if you are into genealogy and family history! Next month, the Census Bureau will release full records of the 1950 US Census. This will open up a new resource for you genealogists. This morning, we have Charity Rouse with us from Spartanburg County Libraries to tell us what we can expect from the 1950 Census.

Spartanburg County Public Libraries

www.spartanburglibraries.org

864-596-3500