SPARTANBURG COUTNY, S.C. (WSPA) - A third suspect is wanted in the death of a Spartanburg County man found in a burned car.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said third suspect has been identified for his involvement in the homicide of Lamar Douglas Jones on Nov. 14, 2021, on Blanchard Rd. and he is the half-brother of Jaylan Whiteside.