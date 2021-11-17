Gift Ideas for All Ages

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse returned Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial after failing to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator of a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.

About two hours into deliberations on the second day, jurors asked to view video presented at the trial and the judge said he would determine the procedures to allow that.