Are you struggling trying to find the perfect gift for someone in your family? Megan gets some Christmas gift ideas for the entire family from Ni’Kesia Pannell.

BugBiteThing – BugBiteThing.com

Baylis & Harding Gift Sets – https://www.walmart.com/search/?query=baylis%20%26%20harding&cat_id=1005862&typeahead=Baylis%20

BendShape Mask – https://www.bendshapemask.com

Every Day Tank Top – freereignstyle.com