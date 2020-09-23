Gifts For Foodies

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

Megan sits down with Taryn Scher, owner of TK PR to get some great gift ideas for the food lover in your life!

Nectar Bath Treats https://nectarusa.com/

Dylan’s Candy Bar https://www.dylanscandybar.com/

Kages Krayons   https://www.etsy.com/listing/575641928/donut-crayons-donut-party-favors-kids?ref=shop_home_active_31

Kent Stetson Handbags  http://www.kentstetson.com/

Redbubble   https://www.redbubble.com/

Bando https://www.bando.com/

The Neighborgoods  https://theneighborgoods.com/

Pintrill lapel pins https://www.pintrill.com/

Pals Socks https://palssocks.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs