Gifts For Grads

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:


It’s graduation season and if you know someone heading off to college or moving into their first apartment, Taryn Scher is here with some great ideas.

Closetmaid Deluxe Portable Closet:
https://closetmaid.com/webapp/wcs/stores/servlet/en/closetmaid-us/allstorage/deluxeportablecloset#me_reviews

Kicks by Sammy College Collection towel wraps:
https://www.kicksbysammy.com/product-page/american-towel-wraps

Black+Decker 3-in-1 Corded Stick + Handheld + Stair:
https://www.amazon.com/BLACK-DECKER-BDXHHV005G-Vacuum-Gray/dp/B08R43LX76/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=BDXHHV005G&qid=1613510009&sr=8-1#customerReviews

PeachSkinSheets:
https://www.peachskinsheets.com/

Custom Balloons & EZ Balloon Kit:
www.BalloonsandWeights.com

Greenlife Cookware 13 piece set:
http://www.greenlife-cookware.com/

Espro Coffee French press:
https://www.espro.com/catalog/french-press/coffee-p5

Briggs & Riley Baseline Domestic Carry-On Expandable Spinner:
https://www.briggs-riley.com/

Vivelo La Donna Beach Cruiser Bike:
https://vivelo.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate