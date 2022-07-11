Glow’s 12th Annual Festival Season takes place July 15 – July 31 at Greenville’s Kroc Center, 424 Westfield St., in the beautiful Fred Collins Theater.

Glow is producing three main stage shows as part of their 12th annual summer festival season.

This year’s productions are:

-Elton John & Tim Rice’s multi Tony award winning rock musical “AIDA”

-The Southern Premiere of the opera “Stinney: An American Execution” – about George Stinney, Jr, who at 14 years old was wrongly convicted of murder, and was executed in South Carolina’s electric chair in 1944.

-“Classic Broadway,” a revue of all of the music that not only made Broadway great, but had something to say about the world we live in.

For More Information:

Glow Lyric Theatre

https:glowlyric.com

Box Office: (864) 558-4569