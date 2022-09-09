

“The following is sponsored content from Chase”

Back-to-school season is in full swing! From consistent bedtimes to easier morning wake ups, this is the perfect time of year for families to “get it together” and establish positive routines. Another healthy routine is teaching financial responsibility. Kids that understand the basics of finances can begin to develop a sense of independence and have the resources needed to make informed money decisions throughout their lives. And there are tools available to help families with kids of all ages. Mom Blogger and Lifestyle Expert Nicole Feliciano joins us with some advice.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.chase.com/studentbanking