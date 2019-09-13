Good News – 4th Grade College Admission

We want to leave you today with some Good News!

The mother of a young boy from Florida was shocked by the support of Vol fans, more than 650 miles away, after he went viral for his homemade Vols t-shirt.

The boy made headlines after his teacher, posted a picture of his homemade Tennessee shirt to social media. He wanted to represent the Vols on college colors day at his elementary school but didn’t have a UT shirt. The elementary student got creative and made his own UT logo on a white piece of paper and pinned it to an orange shirt.

The University of Tennessee announced that approximately 55,000 shirts based on a Florida boy’s now-viral makeshift Vol design have been ordered and some have arrived at the University.

The university of Tennessee also announced it has extended an offer of admission to the fourth-grader. The university has given a four-year scholarship covering his tuition & fees in fall 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.