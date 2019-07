They’re appearing at birthday parties, wedding receptions, special events and on social media. They’re soft, docile, quiet and good neighbors, and 60 of them are nestled into a residential neighborhood in Spartanburg, SC.

Alpacas are the feature at OnAgain OffAgain Farm located smack dab in the middle of the Hillbrook Forest community. The six-acre farm owned by Juergen and Karen Kopp breeds these cute, fluffy animals that are raised specifically for their silky, soft and durable fiber.