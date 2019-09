The Spartanburg Greek Festival is almost here! Beginning this Thursday, Spartanburg is in for a treat. This morning, we have Kiki Couchell here to tell us all about this years Greek Festival.



Thursday 11 am – 2 pm

Greek Chicken Platter and Pastries served inside the Hellenic Center.

Greek Festival Opens Friday with all events and full menu available!Friday 11 am – 10 pm

Saturday 11 am – 10 pm

Sunday 11 am – 7 pm

SpartanburgGreekFestival.com