Fast food always gets the bad rap of being bad and unhealthy. Well the new kid on the Upstate food block is here to change that. Serving up delicious and healthy grub for the meat eaters and vegetarians and vegans too, Chris from Green Fetish is here to tell us about some of the unique items on their menu.

