WSPA 7NEWS
Please enter a search term.
by: Kristina Smith
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 07:32 AM EST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 07:32 AM EST
*This content is sponsored by Greenville Fashion Week
Greenville Fashion Week & Safe Harbor announce Partnership & unveiling event- “In the Stars”
Wednesday, April 19th at Fluor Field.
For More Information – gvlfashionweek.com or safeharborsc.org
St. Patrick’s Day traditionally highlights beer and Irish whiskey, but if those aren’t to your taste, you can still get lucky with wine this month.
With the proper supplies you can make quick work of this annual cleansing ritual.
For those who despised the itty-bitty bag, you’re in luck. In 2023, you no longer have to sacrifice convenience for chic, because oversized bags are back.