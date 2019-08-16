Greenville Jewish Film Festival Summerfest Event

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

The Greenville Jewish Film Festival is gearing up for its second year, but you don’t have to wait that long to get your film fix this summer.

We had Osnat, Caroline and Helaine here to tell us more about Summerfest and what we can expect for next year’s festival.

The Summerfest Event will be held on Sunday, August 25, kicking off the second annual Greenville Jewish Film Festival 2020
Featuring- Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles, The origin story behind one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals “Fiddler on the Roof”

greenvillejewishfilmfestival.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Your Carolina Contests

More Your Carolina Contests
living upstate

upstate jobs
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store