*This content is sponsored by Greenville Swamp Rabbits*

Swamp Rabbits hockey is back tomorrow after BIG wins last weekend and tomorrow night is the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night!!

Teddy Bear Toss Night tomorrow, Fleece blanket give-away and when the Rabbits score their 1st goal, bring a stuffed animal to toss on ice that will be donated to local Greenville Charities. December 10th – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

For More Information – SwampRabbits.com/YourCarolina or 864-674-PUCK