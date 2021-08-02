Greenville Theatre Presents “Dixie Swim Club”

Looking for something to do this weekend? Well, look no more. Greenville Theatre is officially re-opened and are proud to present “The Dixie Swim Club”. A laugh out loud play about 5 southern women who formed a friendship on their college team. Now, they meet up every August to catch up and meddle in each others lives. Here to talk about the show and Greenville Theatre is the new producing artistic director, Max Quinlan and two members of the “Dixie Swim Club” cast, Kristi Parker Byers and Mary Freeman.
greenvilletheatre.org
864-233-6238