Greenville Theatre Presents NEWSIES

Greenville Theatre is kicking off its 2019-2020 season with the Tony Award winning Broadway Musical Newsies which is based on the real-life newsboy strike of 1899. Joining us today are John Leggett, Adell Ehrhorn, Jack Sterner, and Shaw Shurley.

Tickets are on sale now! This is a family friendly, highly entertaining massive blockbuster show! Plus, they give us a little sneak peek performance!



Newsie’s opens Friday, September 13th and runs through September 29th. Tuesday and Thursday shows start at 7:30, Friday and Saturday shows start at 8:00, Sunday matinee at 3.

greenvilletheatre.org