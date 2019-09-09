Greenville Triumph – Triumph Over Cancer Game

Greenville Triumph is making a push for the playoffs, but this team is about much more than soccer. Their mission is to be a positive force in the community. You can be a part of their mission. This morning we have Cole and Kevin here to tell us more about Greenville Triumph.

greenvilletriumph.com

EVENT: September 13th Triumph Over Cancer game presented by Bon Secours at Legacy Early College
Celebrating cancer survivors and providing support and community to those people and families still in the fight.

TICKETS START AT $10
Magic Monday – September 9, 2019

