CHARLOTTE, N.C (WNCT) - FBI Charlotte and the National Park Service are seeking information from the public to assist in a homicide investigation.

On October 9, 2021, the body of 33-year-old Josue Calderon of Rhode Island, was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 289.8 in Blowing Rock. Agents have determined Calderon traveled with two other men in a 2018 silver Chevy Equinox with Florida license plate KBY E67 from Rhode Island to North Carolina.