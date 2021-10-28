Grill Tips and Tricks

Emmy nominated award-winning Chef and Author Richard Ingraham is in the house with grilling tips and tricks for tailgaters and bbqers celebrating the South and SEC college football. Richard Ingraham is the personal Chef to NBA legend Dwayne Wade and his famous wife Gabrielle Union. Richard Ingraham has worked with a-list celebrities and sports stars for years creating culinary dishes that stir up your soul and your senses. He also is going to tell us how you can enter the Johnsonville Tongsman contest for a chance to win free tickets to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 4.

#JohnsonvilleTongsmanContest

To Enter – Johnsonville.com/Tongsman

