Women Build

habitatgreenville.org

864-720-1282

Habitat Greenville’s Women Build project recruits, trains and empowers women to make a difference in their community by building safe, energy-efficient and affordable homes. This isn’t just about building a house – it’s about energizing an entire community and generations that follow.

Build starts October 13th and runs through January. Habitat has volunteer days Wed-Sat. Location is 23 Sidney Wilson Court in the new Habitat Woodside neighborhood in Simpsonville