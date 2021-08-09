Habitat Greenville’s Women Build Project

Women Build
Habitat Greenville’s Women Build project recruits, trains and empowers women to make a difference in their community by building safe, energy-efficient and affordable homes. This isn’t just about building a house – it’s about energizing an entire community and generations that follow.

Build starts October 13th and runs through January. Habitat has volunteer days Wed-Sat. Location is 23 Sidney Wilson Court in the new Habitat Woodside neighborhood in Simpsonville

