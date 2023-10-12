Virginia’s first casino, the Bristol Casino, opened in July 2022. Megan sits down with Lindsay Powers to talk about the Bristol Casino and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino scheduled to open in Summer 2024.
hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com
@bristolhrhc
by: Tammy Jones
Posted:
Updated:
