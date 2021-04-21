Harmony at Five Forks

“The following is sponsored content from Harmony at Five Forks

If you’re like most individuals, the closer you get to retirement the more questions you have about what’s next. I’ll bet you’re asking questions like when do I stop working or should I relocate to be near family. But, are you thinking about a next step and a time when you will need a better quality of life than you can provide for yourself? Adam Jennings, with Harmony at Five Forks Senior Living Community in Simpsonville hopes so and he’s here this morning to talk with us about their senior living community’s return to normal amid the Covid 19 pandemic and what he call’s senior living redefined.

HarmonyAtFiveForks.com
864-412-2802

