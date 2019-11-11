Havenwood Behavioral Health – Mental Health Care For Veterans

Nationally, about 1 in 5 adults (44 million people) experience mental illness in a given year, including more than 7.7 million veterans with PTSD. South Carolina is ranked among the states with the highest prevalence of mental illness and worst access to care. Here to talk about mental health care for veterans are Mary Ann Bennett from Havenwood Behavioral Health and Veteran Mike Nobles.

Havenwood Behavioral Health
(864) 660-6217
HavenwoodBehavioral.com

Upstate Warrior Solution
upstatewarriorsolution.org

