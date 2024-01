Martin Luther King Jr. Day is around the corner and one Upstate event that will commemorate King’s legacy is the inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational taking place on January 12th -15th at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Here to tell us more about the four-day celebration of unity, community, and collegiate basketball is Calvin Ivery, President Dreamchasers Basketball Club.

