

“The following is sponsored content from Humana”

If you’re like many Americans, your goal for 2023 is to take steps toward better health. this is especially important for seniors, as the risk for health problems increases as we age.

So, if this is applicable to you or someone dear to you, like a parent or grandparent, there’s important information you should know.

As we age, the key is to not only maintain good health but also prevent problems along the way. and for seniors, a lot of the help needed is already covered by Medicare plans. the question is, do you know what’s included in your original Medicare or Medicare Advantage plan?

Dr. Rebecca Colon, Regional Vice President of Health Services in the Gulf South Region for Humana Medicare, joins us to discuss the importance of being proactive with your healthcare and what services Medicare beneficiaries can access at no additional cost.

