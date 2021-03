Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg Announces the “Golden Crown Contest” Winner

β€œThe following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST”

During these historically stressful times, many people are experiencing mental health challenges. Now, just in time to help a new book is coming out from Dr. Daniel Amen, one of the top psychiatrists and brain researchers in the nation. The book is called 'Your Brain is Always Listening: Tame the Hidden Dragons That Control Your Happiness, Habits and Hang-ups.'