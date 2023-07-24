HELLO, DOLLY!

Broadway’s Greatest Musical

July 28 – Aug 13, 2023

This blockbuster Broadway hit bursts with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker, are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again.

Starring Upstate theater veteran Mary Freeman as Dolly!

Now in its 9th Season at the Historic Pelzer Auditorium, Mill Town Players offers year-round entertainment featuring local talent to the Upstate community for affordable prices.

For More Information – milltownplayers.org