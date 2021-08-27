Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School
Consumer
BestReviews
Coronavirus
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
South Carolina sees 3rd highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic began
Chip Gaines haircut raises $300,000+ for St. Jude
Life of former Converse University’s President celebrated, remembered by so many
COVID-19 surge pummels Hawaii and its native population
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Quarterback updates for Clemson, USC
Top Stories
High School Red Zone Week Two
Video
High School Standouts: Gabe Rogers, QB, Byrnes
Video
Two area high school games won’t be played Friday
Serena, Venus Williams out of US Open; 1st time since 2003
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Zip Trip Greenville – Old Europe Pastries and Distinct Cider Room
Video
Top Stories
Zip Trip Greenville – Magic of Ross
Video
High School Standout: Gabe Rogers, QB, Byrnes
Video
Zip Trip Greenville – Monkee’s Of The Westend
Video
Zip Trip Greenville – Rapid Fired Pizza Augusta St.
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
High School Standout: Gabe Rogers, QB, Byrnes
Your Carolina
Posted:
Aug 27, 2021 / 01:27 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2021 / 01:27 PM EDT
“The following is sponsored content from
ingles
”