This week’s High School Standout had quite a Thursday night. Here’s Byrnes senior guard Will Fowler on his way to a career-high 41 points as the Rebels rallied for an 85-78 win over TL Hanna. It’s his most impressive performance during a comeback season on his Dad Layne’s team and 7 News Sports Director Pete Yanity has more.