

Holiday shopping is in full swing and Taryn Scher is here with some great holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list, even that “person who has everything.”

Platterful Charcuterie Subscription: www.tryplatterful.com

Recently App: https://www.getrecently.com/

Quilling Card: https://quillingcard.com/

Squaregles Essential Starter Kit https: //www.amazon.com/Squaregles-Essential-Magnetic-Educational-Construction/dp/B09WZHB2YV?ref_=ast_sto_dp

DoodleJamz BrightBoard (Sky Castle Toys): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BBYSCNPB

Colsen Firepits https: //colsenfirepits.com/

Back to the South Bling https: //backtothesouthbling.com/

Truman + Teddy Dog Beds https: //trumanandteddy.com/

Big Blanket Co https: //bigblanket.com/products/the-big-blanket?variant=27926196715584

Frankie Print Co https: //frankieprintco.com/collections/woven-throw-blankets/products/love-letter-blanket-handwriting