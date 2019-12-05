Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List

This holiday season, give the perfect gift to everyone on your list. Taryn Scher of TK PR is here with something for everyone.

For mom: There’s nothing more precious than one of your child’s drawings- until now. Tasarim Takarim will turn those drawings into jewelry. You can make necklaces, brooches, cuff links, earrings, key chains and more in sterling silver or gold-plated silver. The process is really easy- you just email your drawing and they let you know which part of it they can recreate into a work of wearable art. Prices start at $125 http://tasarimtakarim.com/?lang=en

For every breathing man in America: I don’t know a single man that wouldn’t kill to get a Big Green Egg under their tree. This is the Minimax Egg & Portable Nest stand which is perfect for couples or individuals- and great for tailgating and camping thanks to the easy to grip carrier/sides. It will hold 4 burgers, 2 steaks or a pack of hot dogs. The Big Green Egg community is super passionate and the website is a fantastic resource for recipes and questions with a very active forum. Reading the reviews for this egg- aka Maxie- are hilarious. People LOVE their eggs. Keep in mind that you can only buy from a local dealer- and shout out to Derrick and the team at Aquanut Pool Care on Wade Hampton who will hook you up- they have the full product offerings there- all 7 egg sizes, official Big Green Egg charcoal, Eggcesories, seasonings, sauces and more – https://biggreenegg.com/ $600

For the home cook: The new BLACK+DECKER 7 Quart Digital Slow Cooker with Temperature Probe + Precision Sous Vide makes any home cook’s life easier by offering both classic slow cooking with a temperature probe for precise cooking (Low for 8-9 hours of cooking, High for 3-4 hours, and Warm for keeping food at the ideal serving temperature) or for restaurant quality results- a sous-vide function. Just arrange single servings of food inside the resealable bags, set the time and temperature based on what you’re cooking and the level of “doneness” you prefer, and then insert the temperature probe into the water. The Sous-Vide method helps prevent overcooking by heating the water that surrounds the food, bringing it to the desired internal temperature. Best of all cleanup is easy thanks to the dishwasher-safe stoneware pot and tempered glass lid. $69.99, Target, Amazon http://www.blackanddeckerappliances.com/products/cooking-appliances/slow-cookers/scd7007ssd-7-quart-digital-slow-cooker-with-temperature-prob-and-sous-vide.aspx#prod-details

For the pet lover: Petsies are the perfect gift for a pet lover or someone who lost a favorite pet this year. You can recreate a stuffed, lifelike replica of dogs, cats, horses, birds, bunnies- even monkeys…. Petsies creates a custom stuffed animal of your pet using premium faux furs and airbrush techniques to match every unique marking. The process was really easy as well – you upload a few photos preferably with different angles- and they do the rest- seeking your approvals, asking questions to clarify certain traits, etc. to make sure the Petsy is as close as possible to the real thing. $199. www.mypetsies.com

For the girl boss: We all know a female who is killing it at the office and often on the go- traveling all over for work. She will LOVE the Chi Travel Set- it’s a miniature version of all her favorite styling tools. Chi is THE BEST when it comes to heat styling tools – nothing beats their flat irons and their dryers cut your drying time in half. This mini travel set will keep her looking fab & is easy to carry-on; includes a hair dryer, flat iron, paddle brush, styling spray and a travel bag. $100. https://chi.com/chi-products/black-friday/chi-essentials-travel-set/

For your actual boss: The Ember Mug² is a smart mug that allows you to set an exact drinking temperature, so your coffee is never too hot, or too cold. The Ember app then maintains your chosen temperature for 90 minutes. Comes with a charging coaster- so if you place it on there it will keep coffee warm all day. Handwash only. https://ember.com/products/ember-mug-2

For your healthy coworker: A few months ago I was sitting in a meeting and all of a sudden someone’s water bottle started lighting up. I couldn’t stop staring. She took a drink of her water and it stopped. Afterwards I caught her in the hallway to ask what on earth that was. It was the HidrateSpark 3 Smart Water Bottle. It connects with a free app and tracks your daily water intake and reminds you when it’s time to drink more so you can hit your own daily water goals. You get your own personalized hydration goals every day based on your own biometrics and physiology- height, weight, gender, activity level, elevation, weather, if you’re pregnant or nursing. It’s pretty amazing. https://hidratespark.com/ $60

For your teenage niece: Everyone loves an advent calendar- and this version is even better than chocolate. Let her countdown to Christmas with Sephora’s Beauty Advent Calendar. 24 days of glam at $71 value for just $45 with items like lip stains, nail polish, eye shadow, nail polish remover wipes, lip balm, bath bombs, eye masks, and more https://www.sephora.com/product/frosted-party-advent-calendar-P450111?skuId=2215812&keyword=Frosted%20Party%20Advent%20Calendar

For your tots: I don’t know a kid under the age of 7 who doesn’t speak fluent Paw Patrol. This year’s hottest toy from the franchise is the Might Jet Command Center- a 2-in-1 deluxe vehicle that transforms from jet into a mobile command center. All the Mighty Pups and one Deluxe Mighty Vehicle will fit inside. There are lights, music, and you can even launch discs to take down obstacles. $60. https://www.target.com/p/paw-patrol-super-mighty-pups-transforming-jet-command-center-ryder/-/A-76151338?ref=tgt_adv_XS000000&AFID=google_pla_df&fndsrc=tgtao&CPNG=PLA_Toys_Priority%2BShopping_Local&adgroup=Toys_Priority+TCINs&LID=700000001170770pgs&network=g&device=c&location=9003506&ds_rl=1246978&ds_rl=1248099&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1eGKprzq5QIVmJOzCh1tHwQJEAQYASABEgIR9PD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds