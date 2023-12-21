“The following is sponsored content from Hill’s Pet Nutrition”

With the busy holiday season in full swing, families across the country will be welcoming new pets home for the holidays, many of those are puppies. Joining us today is Dr. Adam Christman, a respected veterinarian who is teaming up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to share advice and tips for new and prospective pet owners to have a successful first year with a puppy. Dr. Christman is the chief veterinary officer for DVM 360, host of a web-based talk show on the Vet Blast podcast, is author of “Honey, Have You Squeezed the Dachshund?” and is the pet parent of four dachshunds, including new puppy Capone!

