Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Coronavirus
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
PR Newswire Press Releases
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
Santa Claus’ house now selling for more than $1 million this Christmas Eve
Gallery
US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa
TSA officer saves infant who stopped breathing at airport
Oconee Co. deputies get gifts of $50 to give away at Christmas
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
🐯 Mascot Challenge
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
High School Standouts: Destiny Middleton, G, Westside
Video
Top Stories
Game preview: Buccaneers at Panthers
Video
Neff named Clemson athletic director
Gamecocks roll past Army
Clemson ends skid against Virginia
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
Open Road
There’s Hope for Healthy Living
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Daniel Lovelace Performs “Christmas Without You”
Video
Top Stories
Holiday Recipes – Mr. Grinch
Video
YC Christmas Eve – Christmas Jokes and Tracking Santa
Video
Crazy Craft Lady
Video
Your Carolina Christmas Eve
Video
Community
#7Kids
BestReviews
Caring For The Carolinas
Carolina Blends and Brews
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Let’s Eat
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Hearts Family Restaurant in Union
Video
Top Stories
2021 Greer ‘Cops for Tots’ toy drive to distribute toys this weekend
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Holiday Recipes – Mr. Grinch
Your Carolina
Posted:
Dec 24, 2021 / 10:02 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 24, 2021 / 10:02 AM EST