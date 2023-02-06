

“The following is sponsored content from The Home Depot”

When Hurricane Andrew devastated South Florida in 1992, the entire country realized our vulnerability to natural disasters and our dependence on each other.

Now, over 30 years later, one company is looking back over three decades of disaster response. To commemorate what began with a response to one storm, the company released a documentary to shine a light on untold stories of associates, partners, and neighbors who lived through or helped others affected by storms and natural disasters, showcasing how they came together as a community in a time of need.

Joining us from The Home Depot to discuss this new documentary and how we always need to be prepared for a natural disaster is Briar Waterman, Senior Director, Creative Design, and Home Improvement Expert Joe Cobb.

www.HomeDepot.com/hopebuilds