

“The following is sponsored content from Old Forester”

It’s the fastest two minutes in sports and one of the hottest tickets to get each year, the Kentucky Derby. If you’re one of the millions of Americans who love to watch the Derby, but can’t make it in-person, our next guest is going to show you how to host a perfect and authentic Kentucky Derby watch party. Melissa Rift is a whiskey expert who knows a thing or two about the Derby experience, and she’s joining us live from the Old Forester Distillery in Louisville to help us out.

