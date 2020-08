“The following is sponsored content from The Phoenix Center”

One in four high school kids have at least tried vaping. Is your kid vaping? How do we put a stop to it? Megan sits down with Jeff McAninch and Amanda Davis, who are both Prevention Specialists at The Phoenix Center working to reduce youth vaping in the Upstate to discuss how they can help.

PHOENIXCENTER.ORG

864-467-3790